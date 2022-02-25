Entertainment Report
Nick Lachey Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About “Love is Blind” Season 2
Nick Lachey and wife, Vanessa, serve as hosts on Netflix’s "Love is Blind." The show is back for season 2 and the finale just started streaming on February 25th. And if you want more "Love is Blind," good news, there will be a reunion show to stream on March 4th. I spoke with Lachey about the show, season 2, and asked him the question – Is love really blind?
By: mthemovieguy
February 25, 2022
