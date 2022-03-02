First Phase of Sidewalks for Carver Tract Neighborhood to be Built in Spring

INDIO (CNS) – Sidewalks will be added to the unincorporated Riverside County community of Carver Tract between Indio and Coachella starting in late April or early May under a contract approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a contract for the Carver Tract Sidewalk Safety Improvement Project, which will install the first sidewalks in the 200-home neighborhood, according to the Office of Supervisor Manuel Perez. Construction is expected to take several months to complete. Sidewalks will be installed on four streets in the community — the south side of Leyte Avenue, the north side of Corregidor Avenue, the north side of Lingayan Avenue and the west side of Luzon Street. The project includes widened roadways, the installation of curbs and gutters, curb ramps and drainage improvements. Construction will be done by S&H Civilworks of Colton and cost a total of $2.6 million. "I am very proud that this major sidewalk project is coming up for Carver Tract, a small, older neighborhood that was not developed with this infrastructure," Perez said. "The sidewalks that will be built will help residents walk safely in the community, for students walking to school and families taking walks around the neighborhood, and will support healthy activity. I appreciate the efforts to build these improvements, which will raise the quality of life and health for the residents of Carver Tract." Riverside County received a $575,000 grant in 2019 for the project through a competitive selection process under the Riverside County Transportation Commission’s SB 821 Bicycle and Pedestrian Facilities Program. The remaining funding for the project will come from gas tax funding, according to officials. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-03-01-2022 17:05