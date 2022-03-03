Agua Caliente Casinos Polo And Balloon Classic

Get ready for Agua Caliente Casinos three-day Polo and Balloon Classic. The affair kicks on March 14 with a Formal Runway Fashion Show at The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage. The event then jumps to March 18th at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport for the Desert Jet Hangar Cocktail Party. The last and final day of the affair is the Polo and Balloon Classic. This will consist of a women’s hat contest, a polo match, an Agua Caliente Casino Money Run, as well as free tethered hot air balloon rides for all guests in attendance.