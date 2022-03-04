FREE ADMISSION: BNP Paribas Open for Kids Ages 5-12

If you’re thinking about leaving the kids at home — you better not because kids get in free at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open! "As we dearly missed our littlest fans at the tournament’s first-ever fall edition, we are excited to welcome children back to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden by offering free grounds passes to fully vaccinated children ages 5 – 12, when accompanied by an adult with a ticket." – BNP Paribas Open When accompanied by an adult with a ticket, kids ages 5-12 can get free grounds tickets to Tennis Paradise. All you need to do is head to the box office when you get there. Keep in mind that ALL fans must be fully vaccinated to attend the BNP Paribas Open. The BNP Paribas Open is March 7th-March 20th at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, for information on tickets, CLICK HERE.