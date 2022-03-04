Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Palm Springs, Critically Injured

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, suffering critical injuries, in Palm Springs Friday. The pedestrian was struck around 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of East Palm Canyon Drive, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department. Fire Capt. Nathan Gunkel said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the police investigation, he said. The driver was not injured. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-03-04-2022 12:00