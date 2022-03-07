Riverside County’s COVID Hospitalizations Slightly Increase

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of COVID-positive patients in Riverside County hospitals rose slightly Monday, increasing from 169 reported by the state on Sunday to 172 reported by the county Monday. Of those patients, 31 were in intensive care, down from 32 the previous day, according to the Riverside University Health System. The county’s number of COVID hospitalizations had climbed as high as 1,109 in mid-January during a surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant, but have been steadily declining since then. The RUHS reported one additional death connected to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the county’s virus-related death toll to 6,326 since the pandemic began. Fatalities are considered trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates, meaning some deaths may have actually occurred weeks ago, according to health officials. The RUHS also reported 792 new positive COVID tests Monday. The aggregate number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the county since the pandemic began is 593,220. The number of known active virus cases in the county was 31,873 Monday. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 593,220. Verified patient recoveries countywide are 555,021. The agency does not provide updated COVID data on weekends. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.