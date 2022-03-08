FULL INTERVIEW: Dr. Borba, world-renowned educational psychologist, says American kids need to be taught resilience

A survey from Kaiser Family Foundation finds parents are worried about their children’s mental health if we go back to pandemic restrictions. The survey found 65% of parents polled say keeping restrictions in place will not be beneficial for their children in the long run. Dr. Michele Borba is a local educational psychologist and she’s been sounding the alarm throughout the pandemic, saying our children need the coping mechanisms for change. "Prior to this pandemic, one in five American kids was suffering from some kind of a mental health disorder," says Dr. Borba. "A crisis only amplifies the pre-existing issue. We’re now looking at one in three." She says American teachers are noticing "behavior regression." "More and more teachers counselors are now seeing for instance, more behavior problems, like less focusing abilities, more anxiety," she says. Dr. Borba recommends parents develop a parenting plan. Dr. Borba has seven traits that everyone, not just our children, can practice to become "thrivers." That’s the term she uses in her newest book, Thrivers: The Surprising Reason Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine. She teaches the tools for self confidence, empathy, self control and other traits. Dr. Borba’s book, Thrivers: The Surprising Reason Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine, is now available in paperback on Amazon.