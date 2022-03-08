World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova Withdraws from BNP Paribas Open

Barbora Krejcikova announced Tuesday that she is withdrawing from the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. She says it is due to an ongoing elbow injury and is disappointed that she will not be able to compete. After world number one Ash Barty withdrew last week, Krejcikova was the highest-seeded WTA player in the BNP Paribas Open. BREAKING: Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from the @BNPPARIBASOPEN due to an elbow injury, Alize Cornet will move into her place in the draw. @NBCPalmSprings — Brandy Flores (@_brandyflores) March 8, 2022 Alize Cornet will take her place in the WTA main draw, and once qualifying is complete, a "Lucky Loser" will take Cornet’s space in the draw. Here is the full statement from Barbora Krejcikova: "I am extremely disappointed and sad to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open. I was looking forward to playing in Indian Wells very much but unfortunately, I won’t be able to do so this year. I have had a pain in my arm on and off since Doha which today intensified overnight and together with my team I had to make a very tough decision to withdraw. I will focus on getting the right treatment as soon as possible and I hope I can be back on the court soonest." FI ✅🎉🧱🎾💪🏻🐯🍀🧡🗼🥐🇫🇷🥳#tennis #rolandgarros #paris @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/WwqJzOvJ0o — Barbora Krejcikova (@BKrejcikova) June 12, 2021