Closing Night Film of Jewish Film Festival is a Heartfelt Tearjerker

Lynn Roth, the writer and director of "Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog," is excited to have her film be the closing night celebration of the Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival. "Shepherd" shows the world the horrors of war through the eyes of a canine. I sat down with Roth to talk about her film and what it means to be honored at the Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival. "Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog" plays at the Camelot Theatres tonight at 7 pm. I will be there to introduce the film.