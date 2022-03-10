La Quinta High School Swim Team’s Scoreboard Unveiling

After four years in the making the La Quinta High School Swim Team unveiled their new scoreboard. City officials, school administrators and members of the Black Hawk swim team were in place for the ribbon cutting ceremony. The new board includes a new timing system, sound, and an opportunity to recognize sponsors. Recently, the California Interscholastic Federation enacted a new rule stating to receive a CIF "cut" an electronic timing system is required. This is the first full season the swim team was able to used the new scoring system.