Indio to Host Third Monthly Center Stage Event Downtown on Saturday

INDIO (CNS) – The city of Indio’s third free monthly event at the Outdoor Living Room will be held Saturday. The Center Stage event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday near Smurr Street and Miles Avenue with a "Latin Jazz" theme. It’s the third event in a series that started in January with a country theme, and is anticipated to last year-round with a new theme each month, according to officials. Saturday’s festivities include performances from Latin Jazz sensation Descarga Moraga and DJ and music producer Alf Alpha. In addition, Jim Luce of the Peabody- and Grammy-winning Luce Group will provide exclusive details about November’s Indio Latin Rhythm Festival lineup. The new festival will be held from Nov. 11-13 and will celebrate Latino culture, music and food, according to organizers. Festivities will wrap up with a screening of the HBO documentary "Fandango at the Wall," which tells the story of the Fandango Fronterizo music festival held at the Tijuana-San Diego border. More information about Saturday’s event can be found at eventspalmsprings.com/indiocenterstage. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-03-11-2022 10:27