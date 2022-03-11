Leighton Meester Explains “The Weekend Away”

Leighton Meester is our heroine in the drama-thriller "The Weekend Away" from Netflix. Based on Sarah Alderson’s novel, Meester stars as Beth, a woman accused of killing her best friend in Croatia. As she tries to clear her name, she uncovers a painful secret that will shake her to her core. "The Weekend Away" is now available to stream on Netflix. For more on my "The Weekend Away" interview, click here.