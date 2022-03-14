Small Quake Hits Near Palm Springs, DHS

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 was reported near Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs shortly after noon Monday, but there were no reports of any damage. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the temblor hit around 12:16 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers, or about six miles. It was centered 5.8 miles west northwest of Garnet, eight miles west southwest of Desert Hot Springs, nine miles northwest of Palm Springs and 13.6 miles east of Banning. A dispatcher at the Desert Hot Springs Police said no reports of damage had been reported. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.