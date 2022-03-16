Desert Water Agency Discusses Local Water Conservation Efforts

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in 2021, yet recent data shows Californians are not conserving enough water, in fact the Coachella Valley used about 20% more water this January than the previous one. Wednesday afternoon, the Desert Water Agency presented a plan to address the drought and how the Coachella Valley can help. The DWA currently serves the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and a portion of Cathedral City. During the presentation, they discussed how it is not too late to start conserving. And it’s not just for people in their jurisdiction. Every drop of water used affects everyone in the valley and there are ways you can start conserving now. The DWA says 70-80% of water is used outdoors in our area, so they suggest checking to make sure your irrigation is working smoothly and consider uprooting your lawns and replace them with water efficient landscaping. The agency also suggests shortening your time in the shower, turn off the sink when washing dishes and brushing your teeth and upgrade your appliances to water efficient models. Wade Crowfoot, the California Secretary of Natural Resources, said, "We have incredible models here in Palm Springs and other valley communities, and we’re asking everyone to take action this year to help us navigate through this drought. Our investment now is supporting regions to become more self-reliant through all of these different measures." The state is currently approaching its third year of significant drought, but it could continue further into the future. We asked Crowfoot about the future plans of more water parks in the valley, and he said local leaders need to be thoughtful and cautious before approving new development and should be a topic of close consideration. He also said we need to start diversifying our supplies so the valley isn’t relying on one source and become more locally self sufficient. For more information on how you can save through the Desert Water Agency, click this link: https://programs.dwa.org/