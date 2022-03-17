CSUSB Palm Desert Campus Nursing Students to Receive Scholarships

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus and OneFuture Coachella Valley officials have partnered to provide $1,000 scholarships to nursing students at the university, it was announced today. Thanks to a donation from local philanthropists Mary Caldwell and Steve Weiss, students who participate in the Palm Desert Campus Nursing Street Medicine program can receive up to $1,000 each, according to Mike Singer of CSUSB Palm Desert Campus. "We’re so proud of the great work that our CSUSB Palm Desert Campus nursing students have done in the Nursing Street Medicine program," said Weiss. "We strongly believe that education is the key to future success and will benefit students, their families and our community." The program, coordinated by faculty member Diane Vines, provides free healthcare services to homeless, unsheltered and vulnerable people in the Coachella Valley. Through the program, nursing students offer healthcare services while fulfilling clinical hours and service-learning requirements to complete their degrees. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-03-17-2022 11:48