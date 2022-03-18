Woman in a Wheelchair, 71, Killed by Vehicle in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities today were attempting to identify a wheelchair-bound 71-year-old woman who was killed by a vehicle in Palm Springs, authorities announced today. The collision occurred at 7:21 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Palm Canyon Drive and Camino Parocela, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. The woman was crossing the intersection in a wheelchair when a car struck her. She was transported to a hospital, where she died from her wounds. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision and no arrests were immediately reported. Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call police at 760-323-8125. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-03-18-2022 09:37