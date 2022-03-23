Placita Dolores Huerta Apartments In Coachella To Break Ground In April

COACHELLA – The historic groundbreaking of Placita Dolores Huerta takes place in April. Beginning with the Palm Springs’ Monarch Apartment Homes groundbreaking in October 2021, CHOC continues to demonstrate its affordable housing commitment to the Coachella Valley and its esteemed municipal partners through the construction of new Placita Dolores Huerta affordable housing, soon to break ground in in Coachella, CA. Last year, CHOC was awarded $22.6 million of financing to begin construction of the Coachella Valley Apartments. The proposed plan consists of rebuilding 50 existing affordable housing units and adding 60 new affordable housing units in two (2) phases over the next several years, which will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, providing affordable housing to working families in the area. "We are grateful that our families will have access to additional affordable housing opportunities and excited to see state investments support this vital local project," said California Assembly member Eduardo Garcia at Monarch’s October groundbreaking; Garcia represents the 56th district where Placita Dolores Huerta is located. The total cost of the development is $35.3 million. Additional project costs are supported by $1 million in Riverside County HOME Funds, a $3.8 million City of Coachella CFD loan and USDA Rural Development financing. "The affordable housing shortfall has placed a heavy burden on residents, leaving many families to choose between housing payments and other essentials such as food and healthcare," Garcia adds. CHOC’s efforts, along with the support of its funding partners, will ensure the property is not at risk of converting to market-rate apartments, remaining affordable to generations for 55 years. "If we’re serious about housing and if we’re serious about homelessness, we need to do this every single day," says Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, who plans to attend the groundbreaking. Housing, he says, "is a human right." As the second CHOC affordable housing development breaking ground in Coachella Valley within a year, this housing will honor the life’s work of Dolores Huerta. The 91-year-old civil rights activist and labor leader is known for her decades of work alongside Cesar Chavez in founding the National Farmworkers Association, as well as being a staunch advocate for the poor, women, families, the environment, LGBTQ citizens, and immigrants. In her lifetime, Dolores has been arrested 22 times in nonviolent protests. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She is the founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, through which she continues to fight for social justice and equal rights, particularly within agricultural labor communities. "The affordable housing shortfall has placed a heavy burden on residents, leaving many families to choose between housing payments and other essentials such as food and healthcare," Assembly member Garcia adds. As an inspirational figure to many in the Latiné community, Dolores Huerta is anticipated to speak at the groundbreaking event in April.. "She’s someone we can look up to, and have hope, have dreams," says Ortensia Lopez, Chair of CHOC’s Board of Directors, adding, "Sí, se puede." About The Community Housing Opportunities Corporation (CHOC) Founded in 1984, the Community Housing Opportunities Corporation (CHOC) is a non-profit, affordable housing developer based in Fairfield, California with offices in Palm Springs; we create and manage equitable communities for individuals, families, seniors, and those with special needs. CHOC believes that economically integrated affordable housing is key to self-sufficiency and is achievable with enriching, supportive programs that give pride to residents, stabilize families, and improve local economies. Visit CHOCHousing.org. https://www.chochousing.org/blog/coming-soon-to-coachella-placita-dolores-huerta Contact Details: The Hoyt Organization Cinnamon Thompson | +1 310-933-6836 | cthompson@hoytorg.com Lorena Alamillo | +1 323-557-5115 | lalamillo@hoytorg.com