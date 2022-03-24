48-Year-Old Man Killed in Cathedral City Shooting; ‘Person of Interest’ Being Questioned

Cathedral City Police confirm a 48-year-old man has been killed in a shooting in Cathedral City. The shooting happened off Shifting Sands Trail and Mission Indian Trail Thursday afternoon. Neighbors tell NBC Palm Springs they heard multiple shots around 3:40 p.m. and called police. According to Cathedral City Police Department, when first responders arrived on scene, they found a man injured, lying in the front lawn of a home. They rendered first aid to try and save his life, but he ultimately died. A short time later, police say they were able to link a car to the scene of the crime. They followed that car to the site of the Amazon warehouse center on Date Palm and detained the driver. They say that person of interest is being questioned. The name of the victim has yet to be released. We’ll continue updating this story as more information becomes available.