Living Desert Zoo to Put on Paper Lantern Festival Event Starting Sunday

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens will launch a new paper lantern festival starting Sunday. The Glow in the Park festival will run nightly from March 27 through April 29 at the zoo from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature animal and nature-scape paper lantern creations. The festival was produced in partnership with Tianyu Arts and Culture Inc., which produces similar festivals for zoos across the country. "Glow in the Park will be unlike anything we've ever had at The Living Desert and different from other light festivals in Southern California," said Allen Monroe, president of The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens when the event was first announced in February. "Guests will be able to watch the desert come alive with spectacular installations that are sure to delight those of all ages. We're excited for everyone to see us in a whole new light." More information is available at livingdesert.org/events/upcoming-zoo- events/glow-in-the-park.