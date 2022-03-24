Manny the Movie Guy’s Oscar Predictions in All Categories

This Oscar night will be one of the tightest Academy Awards races in recent history. For the first time in a long time, many categories for the 94th Academy Awards could fall for either "will win," "could win," or "should win." There’s really no clear cut frontrunner. We thought "The Power of the Dog" was that until "CODA" led the winners at the PGA, SAG and WGA awards. *** Check video below to see the Oscar predictions of The Morning Show anchors and crew. We will witness the battle of the streaming giants – Netflix vs. Apple TV Plus. Will "The Power of the Dog" give Netflix its first Best Picture win? Will the newly-minted Producers Guild Award winner "Coda" bring home the gold for Apple TV Plus? One sure thing – I will be a nervous wreck this Sunday! Follow my adventures as I live-blog the Oscars on my Facebook page or live-tweeting it here. And here are my complete and somewhat fearless Oscar predictions! Get your ballots ready! Best Picture "Belfast" "CODA" – COULD WIN "Don’t Look Up" "Drive My Car" "Dune" "King Richard" "Licorice Pizza" "Nightmare Alley" "The Power of the Dog" – WILL WIN "West "Side Story" Best Director Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast" Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car" Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza" Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" – WILL WIN Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story" Best Actor Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos" Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog" Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick, Boom" Will Smith, "King Richard" – WILL WIN Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth" Best Actress Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" – WILL WIN Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter" Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers" Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos" – COULD WIN Kristen Stewart, "Spencer" – SHOULD WIN Best Supporting Actor Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast" Troy Kotsur, "CODA" – WILL WIN Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog" JK Simmons, "Being the Ricardos" Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog" Best Supporting Actress Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter" Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" – WILL WIN Judi Dench, "Belfast" Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog" Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard" Best Adapted Screenplay "CODA," Sian Heder – WILL WIN "Drive My Car," Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe "Dune," Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth "The Lost Daughter," Maggie Gyllenhaal "The Power of the Dog," Jane Campion – COULD WIN Best Original Screenplay "Belfast," Kenneth Branagh – WILL WIN "Don’t Look Up," Adam McKay, Story by McKay and David Sirota – COULD AND SHOULD WIN "King Richard," Zack Baylin "Licorice Pizza," Paul Thomas Anderson "The Worst Person in the World," Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier Best Animated Feature "Encanto" – WILL WIN "Flee" "Luca" "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" – SHOULD WIN "Raya and the Last Dragon" Best Animated Short "Affairs of the Art" "Bestia" "Boxballet" "Robin Robin" – WILL WIN "The Windshield Wiper" Best Live Action Short "Ala Kachuu- Take and Run" "The Dress" "The Long Goodbye" – COULD WIN "On My Mind" "Please Hold" – WILL WIN Best Cinematography "Dune" – WILL WIN "Nightmare Alley" "The Power of the Dog" – COULD WIN "The Tragedy of Macbeth" "West Side Story" Best Costume Design "Cruella" – WILL WIN "Cyrano" "Dune" "Nightmare Alley" "West Side Story" Best Documentary Feature "Ascension" "Attica" "Flee" – SHOULD WIN "Summer of Soul" – WILL WIN "Writing with Fire" Best Documentary Short Subject "Audible" "Lead Me Home" – WILL WIN "The Queen of Basketball" – COULD WIN "Three Songs for Benazir" "When We Were Bullies" Best Editing "Don’t Look Up" "Dune" – COULD WIN "King Richard" – SHOULD WIN "The Power of the Dog" – WILL WIN "Tick, Tick, Boom" Best International Feature Film "Drive My Car" – WILL WIN "Flee" – SHOULD WIN "The Hand of God" "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" "The Worst Person in the World" Best Makeup and Hairstyling "Coming 2 America" "Cruella" – WILL WIN "Dune" "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" "House of Gucci" Best Production Design "Dune" – WILL WIN "Nightmare Alley" "The Power of the Dog" "The Tragedy of Macbeth" "West Side Story" Best Original Score "Don’t Look Up" "Dune" – WILL WIN "Encanto" "Parallel Mothers" "The Power of the Dog" Best Original Song "Be Alive" from "King Richard" "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto" "Down to Joy" from "Belfast" "No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die" – WILL WIN "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days" Best Sound "Belfast" "Dune" – WILL WIN "No Time to Die" "The Power of the Dog" "West Side Story" Best Visual Effects "Dune" – WILL WIN "Free Guy" "No Time to Die" "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" "Spider-Man: No Way Home"