Smoke from A/C Unit Prompts Fire Investigation at Cahuilla Casino

ANZA (CNS) – A smell of smoke prompted a two-alarm fire response to Cahuilla Casino in Anza Thursday, but there was no blaze, only a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit. The emergency was reported about 11:50 a.m. on an upper floor of the casino, located in the 52700 block of Highway 371, near Homestead Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said that multiple engine crews and truck companies were sent to the casino but did not find any indication of a fire. No evacuations were ordered. Crews searched every floor of the complex, ultimately determining that an HVAC unit had overheated and was smoking, according to officials at the scene. Firefighters secured the unit, and operations at the casino returned to normal. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.