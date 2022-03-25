Man Gunned Down Outside Cabazon Mall

CABAZON (CNS) – An investigation was underway today into a deadly shooting at a shopping center in Cabazon. A man was gunned down about 7 p.m. Thursday outside the Desert Hills Premium Outlets in the 48600 block of Seminole Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben Ramirez said that patrol deputies and paramedics were called to the location in response to reports of a shooting and found the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, suffering from a single gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene moments later, Ramirez said. Central Homicide Unit detectives took over the investigation and have since been working to develop leads, according to the sergeant. A possible motive and description of the suspect were not disclosed. Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at 951-955-2777. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-03-25-2022 13:56