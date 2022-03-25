School Gas Leak Prompts Closure of 2 Campuses; 2 Adults Hospitalized

INDIO (CNS) – A possible natural gas leak in the cafeteria of Shadow Hills High School in Indio led to an evacuation of the campus today, and two adults were taken to hospitals for treatment while crews worked to identify the source of the leak. Students at Shadow Hills High and the next-door Desert Ridge Academy were both released early following the leak, which was reported just before 9 a.m. at the high school in the 39000 block of Jefferson Street. Students at Shadow Hills were initially evacuated to the football field, and paramedics treated three adults, two of whom had moderate symptoms and were taken to hospitals. Southern California Gas Co. and the Riverside County Fire Department’s hazardous-materials team responded to the scene to identify the source of the leak. Jefferson Street was closed between Avenue 39 and Avenue 40 while the investigation continued. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-03-25-2022 12:28