Coachella Valley Tennis Player At The Miami Open!

After a successful run as a hitting partner at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open, Alex Kuperstein continues his journey at the Miami Open. A Coachella Valley native, Kuperstein has been able to participate as a hitting partner for the last 7 years at the BNP Paribas Open. This year was quite the experience for Kuperstein in his career. He was paired together with the current women’s number two player in the world, Iga Swiatek for a pre-match warmup. Kuperstein was set to play a tournament in Florida around the same time as the Miami Open. Swiatek’s coaches then asked Kuperstein if he wanted to continue hitting with the 2022 BNP Paribas Open Women’s Champion in Miami. "It could be a great option for me, obviously I like to play for myself and play tournaments, but is not a bad idea to be mixed in this group of players because you tend to start to believe more when you do." Kuperstein expressed when discussing the possible opportunity of traveling with Iga Swiatek as her hitting partner. Although Kuperstein is trying to grow in his career, he enjoys the opportunity to be able to be in an environment with top players on both the WTA and ATP tour.