2022 Chevron Championship Preview with Golf Analyst Tali Letoi

We’re calling it the end of an era. The ladies of the LPGA are teeing it up at mission hills country club one last time for the 2022 Chevron Championship. It’s now headed to Texas, but it’s leaving behind a long-standing tradition, the big winner’s leap into Poppie’s Pond. In 1988 the "Splash heard around the world" was taken by Amy Alcott. Now, 50 years later the winner on Sunday will be the last one to take that leap. Who will be taking that leap? Brandy Flores and Tali Letoi break it down with a preview of the 2022 Chevron Championship.