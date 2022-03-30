Coachella to Host Annual Mariachi Festival Saturday

COACHELLA (CNS) – Coachella city officials will host their annual Mariachi Festival on Saturday. The festival will be held at Veteran’s Memorial Park from 5-9 p.m. and will feature live mariachi music, activities such as a mechanical bull ride and food, according to city spokesperson Risseth Lora. Groups playing at the festival include Mariachi Coachella LLC, Ballet Folclorico Sol Del Desierto, Mariachi Tapatio de Los Angeles, Mariachi Las Colibri and Mariachi Angeles. Traditional folkloric costumes and choreography will be on full display for guests to enjoy. "We are so excited to bring this highly anticipated event back where we can all gather and celebrate the culture and vibrancy of our great city," Mayor Steven Hernandez said. "We hope to see our residents and friends from neighboring cities all in attendance." For more information regarding the festival, visit Coachella.org. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.