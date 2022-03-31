Indio Ralphs Evacuated Due to Strange Odor

INDIO (CNS) – A Ralphs in Indio was evacuated Thursday due to a strange odor inside. The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the incident at 7:19 a.m. in the 49900 block of Jefferson Street. Officials have not specified what the strange odor is, but explained that the building was evacuated out of precaution. The incident was still under investigation. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-03-31-2022 08:46