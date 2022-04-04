Bird E-Scooters Launch in Indio

Indio – Monday, April 4, 2022 – Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), the wildly popular and eco-friendly brand of e-scooter service announced its launch in the City of Indio. The City of Indio, Bird, and the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at the Colossal Cacti in Downtown Indio on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 @ 3:30pm for an interactive launch of Bird e-scooter service. Bird will bring 300 e-scooters to launch, offering residents, students, and downtown patrons an eco-friendly and affordable way to shop, play, dine, and live local. The launch comes at a time when people are increasingly turning to e-scooters for environmentally friendly, affordable transportation options as gas prices soar. WHAT: Bird E-Scooter Launch and Ribbon Cutting WHEN: Wednesday, April 6th at 3:30pm WHERE: 82-921 Indio Blvd. Indio, CA 92201. Event will be held at the Colossal Cacti art sculpture. "We are excited to welcome Bird to the City of Indio," said Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon. "Whether going to the Farmers Market downtown, seeing some of the city’s new sculptures, commuting to work or school, residents and visitors now have another fun, eco-friendly way to get around." "We applaud the City of Indio for their commitment to offering convenient, environmentally friendly and reliable transportation options to residents and visitors," said Austin Marshburn, Head of City and University Partnerships at Bird.