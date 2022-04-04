Volunteers Sought for Riverside County Animal Rescue Service

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside County residents able to volunteer their time and resources helping save animals during wildfires, floods and other disasters are being asked to consider joining the Riverside Emergency Animal Rescue System, which starts its next academy Saturday. The nonprofit REARS is operated by the county’s Department of Animal Services, which will be holding a daylong orientation and training session for the team beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter, 6851 Van Buren Blvd., according to agency spokesman John Welsh. Animal Services Commander Josh Sisler said the group is often instrumental in relieving fire department personnel from the task of taking care of domesticated animals during a large-scale emergency. "For more than 15 years, these dedicated volunteers have been an amazing resource for us during crisis events," Sisler said. "We are very fortunate to work with so many generous people." He said people regularly come forward to offer assistance with animal rescues during emergencies, but the department can only call on trained REARS volunteers to help. Most of the volunteers are accustomed to handling large animals because they’re equine enthusiasts, but the program does not mandate that volunteers have prior experience with livestock to join. Once volunteers receive their orientation and training, they are certified to respond to the county’s calls for assistance. Information on the program and its requirements is available online at http://www.rcrears.com. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-04-2022 12:48