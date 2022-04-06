College of the Desert Discusses Roadrunner Motors, West Campus Plans

People across the Coachella Valley are frustrated over what’s happening, or not happening, with new College of the Desert campus projects. But some accusations are not entirely true. COD broke ground on it’s Indio campus expansion in March, and now, the school is starting to let the public in on what’s happening to their tax dollars, including accusations of empty promises for students in the West Valley. "We are discussing the future of Roadrunner Motors," Public Information Officer for the college, Nicholas Robles, said. "We will also be presenting three different sites: the original site which is the one in Cathedral City near the Auto Center, another location in Cathedral City, and then a third location in the city of Indio." Back in 2019, COD announced their plans for Roadrunner Motors, but just two years later, the college paused those plans over cost. But Wednesday, the public got a chance to speak. COD leaders say they’re ready to listen. "There’s a lot of people who want to give community input so it’s vital that they come and participate and weigh in and really let us know what they are in support of," Robles emphasized. But that’s not all. On Thursday, College of the Desert is meeting with the Palm Springs City Council to finally give their presentation for the West Valley Campus. It’s been nearly 20 years since voters passed the $346.5-million bond measure that included that campus, and after their original meeting was dropped in January over conflicting schedules, COD will finally share plans for a campus on the now empty lot in Palm Springs. "It’s really to provide an update on the project because one of the things we are in the process of reviewing is the fiscal costs of the different projects," Robles continued. "The presentation will also update the timeline for the project and so this is really for College of the Desert to provide an update to the full city council." Chairman Rubén AríAztlán Pérez says the college is committed. "I myself and the board are committed to making this project happen. You have my word," Pérez said. The Palm Springs City Council meeting and presentation is scheduled for tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. If you’d like a chance to speak, public comment is open. You can fill out a speaker card before public testimony, or you can email the Palm Springs City Clerk: cityclerk@palmspringsca.gov