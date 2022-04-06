Rep. Adam Schiff Tests Positive for COVID-19

BURBANK (CNS) – Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, has tested positive for COVID-19. "This evening, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19," Schiff tweeted Tuesday. "I’m feeling fine, and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines. And remember, please get vaccinated!" The 61-year-old congressman is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and has represented California’s 28th Congressional District since 2013. The district includes West Hollywood, Burbank, parts of Pasadena, Glendale, Sunland, Tujunga, Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Echo Park, Silver Lake and Los Feliz. Schiff did not say when or where he might have contracted the virus. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-06-2022 09:12