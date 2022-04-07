Man Dies in Cathedral City Fire

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Cathedral City police today are investigating what authorities said began as a fire investigation that turned into a suicide probe. Fire crews from the Cathedral City Fire Department responded at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 28800 block of Avenida La Vista regarding a residential fire alarm, said Sgt. Albert Ruiz of the Cathedral City Police Department. When they arrived at the residence firefighters saw smoke coming from the structure and called for assistance from the Palm Springs Fire Department and Riverside County Fire Department. As the crews began putting out the blaze they noticed a man who was dead inside the residence, Ruiz said. Police were called and based on their initial investigation and information obtained, it was determined the man committed suicide and intentionally set the home on fire, Ruiz said. No other injuries were reported. Anyone who has information related to this fire was asked to call the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300. Anonymous callers may call Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-07-2022 05:00