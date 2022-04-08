See “The Relentless One” for Free at American Documentary and Animation Film Festival in Palm Springs

Kathleen Black survived a rough childhood in Canada with parental domestic abuse which led to her being unhoused at 15. The new documentary "The Relentless One" from M. Douglas Silverstein captured her story as an unflinching look at survival. I spent some time with both Black and Silverstein to talk about the film. "The Relentless One" is having its world premiere at the AMDOCS Film Festival in Palm Springs Friday, April 8. Click here for more information. For our unedited interview, click here. How do you get free tickets? Simple! Tonight, Friday April 8th, go to Camelot Theatres at 4 pm and tell them Manny the Movie Guy sent you for "The Relentless One!" Now, there are only 25 tickets available so hurry, hurry, hurry!