Trash Truck Catches Fire in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A dump truck caught fire in Desert Hot Springs today, but no injuries were reported. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the report of the fire at around 4 p.m. Crews closed Palm Drive in both directions at Flora Avenue and cleared the parking lot near the AM/PM. They expected to be on the scene for about an hour to mop up the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-13-2022 16:53