Convicted Felon Arrested for Alleged Possession of Firearm

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 48-year-old convicted felon suspected of firearm possession was arrested today in the city of Coachella. The Coachella Community Action Team conducted a traffic enforcement stop at Dillon Road and Vista Del Norte around 12:30 p.m. when a record check revealed that Eduardo Pantaleon, a Coachella resident, had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for a stolen vehicle. After detaining Pantaleon, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition in the vehicle. He was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in the city of Indio on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and his felony warrant. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-14-2022 14:37