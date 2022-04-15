Coachella Festival’s DJ Sets Offered at Local Events Starting Today

COACHELLA (CNS) – With thousands making their way to the first day of Coachella Music & Art Festival, local venues will borrow a few DJs from the festival for after-parties beginning today in the Coachella Valley. Starting around 11 a.m. Friday, SOHO Desert House in La Quinta will host a plethora of DJs throughout the two weekends including DIPLO, Channel Tres, Hot Chip, Honey Dijon, Jayda G and others. At noon, Day Club Palm Springs, the desert’s largest pool party series, will begin with DJ sets from Kim Petras and Caroline Polachek at The Hilton Palm Springs. Polachek, will also perform at the festival on Saturday at 7:50 p.m. at the Gobi Stage, while Petras will perform at the festival on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Mojave Stage. Day Club Palm Springs will also have DJ sets from Madeon, TOKiMONSTA, Dom Dolla and John Summit for the rest of the first weekend followed by Duck Sauce, Hayden James, Louis the Child, Tchami and VNSSA for the second weekend — all DJ sets that are also scheduled for the Coachella Music & Art Festival. On Friday night, Framework will present Rhonda, Queen of the Desert at 10 p.m. with hosts Pablo Vittar and Rebbecca Black, who will be performing at the festival on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Do LaB Stage. The event will present DJ sets from Purple Disco Machine, SG Lewis, Jayda G, Gooddollars and Paradise. Jayda G is set to perform Friday at 3 p.m. followed by Purple Disco Machine at 4:15 p.m. at the Yuma Stage. The two will then perform at Ross Aviation in Thermal Airport for the Rhonda event. Framework will have additional performances from Black Coffee, The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou and Sohmi, who will all be performing at the festival on Saturday, followed by Damian Lazarus and Michael Bibi and others on Sunday. Sandwiched in between the two weekends, Goldenvoice will present the return of Chella, Celebrando la Comunidad, Wednesday night in downtown Indio, a few blocks away from the Empire Polo Club, where the festival is hosted. Ed Maverick, who will also perform at the festival on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Sonora Stage, will be at the free Chella event on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-15-2022 11:32