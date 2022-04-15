FIGHT PREVIEW: Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa April 16th

Brandy Flores sits down with Desert Sun sportswriter, Andrew John to preview Brandun Lee’s fight against Zachary Ochoa on April 16th, 2022. Lee is fighting on the Errol Spence vs. Yordenis Ugas undercard airing on Showtime Championship Boxing. The fight will take place in Arlington, Texas at Cowboys Stadium. Lee will fight at around 4 pm on Showtime, just before the pay-per-view co & main events begin. NBC Palm Springs will have full coverage of Lee’s fight on TV at 7:30 pm & 11 pm. The Desert Sun will have your online coverage: https://www.desertsun.com/sports/ Follow Andrew John on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Andrew_L_John