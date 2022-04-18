Indio Police Officer Struck By Fleeing Vehicle Near Coachella Festival

INDIO (CNS) – An Indio police officer was hospitalized in stable condition today after being struck by a fleeing suspect vehicle down the street from the site of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival. It happened at about 10:46 p.m. Saturday at Calle Conejo and Avenue 48 when the officer attempted to stop the driver for not following traffic controls put in place for the festival, according to the Indio Police Department. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Indio police chased the suspect vehicle westbound on Avenue 48 and then northbound on Jefferson Street, authorities said. When the suspect merged onto westbound Interstate 10, the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit. The chase continued until the suspect was stopped and arrested at the intersection of Monterey Avenue and Varner Road in the unincorporated community of Thousand Palms, police said. Authorities did not release the suspect’s identity and said the investigation was ongoing. Festival traffic was delayed eastbound on Avenue 48 between Hjorth and Monroe streets until about 3 a.m. Sunday. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-17-2022 14:06