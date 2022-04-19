Federal Judge Ends Mask Mandates For Planes, Public Transit

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/04/airport_mask.mp4 A federal judge in Florida struck down the national transportation mask mandate, allowing passengers to travel on planes and all other forms of public transit mask-free. But the White House said they are reviewing the judge’s decision. The Transportation Security Administration said they will abide with the court ruling and will stop enforcement of the mask mandate. Most major airlines announced mask-wearing on their flights will now be optional.