Chella to Bring Nostalgia Through a Celebration of Indio Community

INDIO (CNS) – Sandwiched between the two weekends of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, Indio’s local Chella festival will return tonight after a two-year hiatus. Production company Goldenvoice will partner with the city and Vallarta Supermarkets to bring back the previously ticketed event for free this year. It will feature local food trucks, live performances and a DJ in the downtown area from 5 to 10 p.m. Scheduled to perform are Ed Maverick, Thee Sinseers, Israel’s Arcade and Garb. Mexican folk singer-songwriter Ed Maverick took over Sonora Stage at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival on Saturday with his nostalgic heartbreak anthems. "I still can’t believe I’m playing at Coachella," the rising artist said during his performance, which was followed by the crowd chanting for an encore in Spanish, "otra, otra." Maverick has more than 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and recently released his single "Vuelta en U" on April 1. East Los Angeles band Thee Sinseers focuses on oldies soul music. Local Coachella band Israel’s Arcade will perform at 7 p.m. The group is also scheduled to perform April 28 at The Alibi in Palm Springs. Food will be available at La Cocina by Vallarta Supermarkets. The restaurant, one of 53 locations in California, offers traditional foods from Mexico and Central America that customers can enjoy before or after getting their groceries. Event organizers encourage people to bring blankets, strollers, bags and their pets. But no chairs, coolers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed in the performance area. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-20-2022 11:16