Thousand Palms Fire Fully Contained

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – A 20-acre brush fire that also engulfed a grove of palm trees in Thousand Palms was fully contained today. Fire crews cleared the scene at 1:20 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The blaze began as a large mulch fire just after 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 29000 block of Calle Castillo Lane, officials said. As firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire extended into nearby palm trees. Officials assigned nine engines and one battalion chief to the fire, which expanded to 20 acres in about 90 minutes. An evacuation order was issued for the area north of 30th Avenue, east of Calle Castillo, south of Burr Oak Road and west of Desert Moon Drive. Approximately five structures were affected by the order. Additionally, 12 residences were issued a shelter in place order south of 30th Avenue. The shelter in place order was lifted around midnight Tuesday morning, and the evacuation order was lifted at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, when all roads in the area were also reopened. The cause of the fire was under investigation. No injuries or property damage were reported. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-20-2022 09:34