Coachella Releases Set Times for Weekend Two

INDIO (CNS) – Set times for the second week of Coachella Music & Art Festival were released today as thousands more festival-goers flock to the Coachella Valley. As people rejoice in the desert, waiting a few hours longer than last week for set times to release, @coachella tweeted the second weekend’s schedule at 3:17 p.m. on Thursday. Doors will open and performances will begin as early as noon and as late as 12:05 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and the last performance by The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon will end the night on Sunday at 10:40 p.m. at Mojave Stage. Gonna be good times pic.twitter.com/VxIIMBqudm — Coachella (@coachella) April 21, 2022 Kicking off the festival this weekend will be Crudo on Sonora Stage and Dear Humans at Yuma Stage starting at noon. Headliner Harry Styles will once again take over the Coachella Stage at 11:35 p.m. and BADBADNOTGOOD will end the festival at Gobi Stage at 12:05 a.m. Attendees can begin personalizing their schedule today through the Coachella App with their favorite artists to prepare for Friday and the rest of the weekend. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-21-2022 15:53