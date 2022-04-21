Missing 16-Year-Old At-Risk Girl Found

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 16-year-old at-risk girl with undisclosed mental health issues who went missing from Palm Springs has been found safe today. Payton Horne went missing from Palm Springs on Wednesday at 5 p.m. At 6 a.m. on Thursday, authorities sought help from the public to find her and did so an hour later. It was unclear where and how she was found. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-21-2022 09:36