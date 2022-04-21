Runaway 12-Year-Old Girl Found

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A 12-year-old girl who left her Cathedral City home Tuesday night and was declared missing has been found and returned safely home today. Bailey Jean Prashaw went missing around 7 p.m. Tuesday after she and her parents got into an argument. Her parents contacted her friends and tried unsuccessfully to locate her. When Bailey failed to return home, they filed a runaway juvenile report. Cathedral City Police Department officers responded to their Rio Vista neighborhood at 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday, authorities reported that the girl had been returned home safely, but provided no further details. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-21-2022 10:34