Happy Earth Day! A Look Inside “Our Great National Parks” Narrated by Former President Barack Obama
"Our Great National Parks" on Netflix is a magnificent look at Mother Nature. Produced and narrated by former president Barack Obama, this six-part series explores the wonder and excitement of our national parks around the world. I sat down with producers James Honeyborne and Sophie Todd for this behind-the-scenes look at "Our Great National Parks." "Our Great National Parks" is now available on Netflix. For my complete "Our Great National Parks" interview, click here.
April 22, 2022
