Two Artists Sidelined By COVID-19 as Second Weekend of Coachella Begins

INDIO (CNS) – COVID-19 diagnoses will keep Scottish-American singer- songwriter Bishop Briggs and Djordje Petrovic, better known as nomad sounds producer Satori, from performing during the second weekend of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, which begins today. "I've taken multiple tests and they are all positive," Briggs tweeted Thursday, one day before she was scheduled to perform. "In order to keep you guys, my band and crew safe I won't be able to make my Coachella set tomorrow. I am beyond bummed and fighting back tears as I write this." Briggs tweeted that she is vaccinated and her "symptoms have not been severe." Petrovic also missed last Sunday's planned performance. Harry Styles will be Friday's headliner, with his performance on the Coachella Stage set to begin at 11:35 p.m. Performances begin at noon with Crudo on Sonora Stage and Dear Humans on the Yuma Stage at the Empire Polo Grounds. Friday's early performances will come amidst a windblown dust advisory issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for the area between Whitewater and Desert Center until 3 p.m.