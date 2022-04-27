Single-Family Home Burns in Thermal

THERMAL (CNS) – Fire erupted today at a single-family home in Thermal, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries. The fire was reported at 9:19 a.m. in the 88000 block of Avenue 76, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Responding crews found the single-story home "well-involved" in flames. There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-27-2022 10:41