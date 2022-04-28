Indio Man Accused of Trafficking Five Minors Set to Appear in Court

INDIO (CNS) – A 32-year-old man suspected of sex-trafficking five minors in Palm Desert, Indio and Desert Hot Springs is scheduled for arraignment today at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. Dewayne Deanthony Williams, an Indio resident, was transported by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to the Southwest Detention Center on Tuesday, according to inmate records. His arrest by the U.S Marshals Service on April 21 at the San Ysidro international border crossing point in San Diego County stemmed from an investigation launched in early March by the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, the sheriff’s department said. Williams is accused of human trafficking, pandering and lewd acts on a minor. He is also accused of inducing a minor to consume fentanyl. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-28-2022 09:12