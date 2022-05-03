Landscaping Truck Overturns on I-10 Off-Ramp

INDIO (CNS) – A landscaping truck carrying about 26,000 pounds overturned on an off-ramp from Interstate 10 in Indio today. The California Highway Patrol responded to the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Jefferson Street at around 9 a.m. Tuesday and closed the ramp to remove the vehicle at around 10 a.m. A man exited the big rig soon after officers arrived on the scene, but no injuries were reported, the CHP said. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-03-2022 10:47