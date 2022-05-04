Job Fair to Fill Caregiver Positions Set for Wednesday

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A virtual job fair with the goal of filling hundreds of caregiver positions throughout Riverside County is scheduled Wednesday. The Department of Public Social Services has, since last year, been seeking to swell the ranks of In-Home Supportive Services personnel as demand for IHSS resources accelerates. The latest recruitment drive will be online from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Up to 1,000 positions need to be filled, according to DPSS. The agency said that the greatest need currently is in the Coachella Valley, as well as in the communities of Anza, Blythe, Hemet and Idyllwild. There are about 34,000 IHSS caregivers available to assist 40,000 seniors countywide. Some of the caregivers are related to the residents who receive services under the IHSS system, which is state-mandated. The system is focused on assisting the aged, but disabled adults also qualify. Caregivers render assistance with personal grooming, light housekeeping, food service and transportation. The base wage for an IHSS caregiver is $15.50 per hour, and workers are entitled to benefits, including flexible work arrangements and sick leave. Although applicants don’t need prior experience in caregiving, they must pass a background check in order to be hired. The online job fair will be available via https://app.premiervirtual.com/events/d72a19ca-0ef0-4c77-b08c-5c93281aad27/ihss- public-authority-job-fair-may. Visit https://riversideihss.org/ for more information. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-04-2022 01:23